Sikkim governor pays tribute to Ambedkar at BBAU

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 15, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Sikkim governor Lakshman Acharya said if Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were alive today, he would have been extremely happy that a woman belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community was the President of India—the most respected post of the world’s largest democracy.

Sikkim governor Lakshman Acharya speaking at an event marking Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at BBAU in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)
He said this while speaking as a chief guest at Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) here.

“Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to those values which he knew and believed in and that are relevant even today,” he added. “No matter how good the Constitution of the country is, if it is not run properly, it moves on the wrong path,” Acharya said.

Vice chancellor, BBAU, Acharya Sanjay Singh said, “Our university is like a mini-India where students from Kashmir to Andaman and North East are studying.”

“Our university is completely eco-friendly. The buildings of our university are also green ISO:14001 certified,” he added.

Vijay Sampla, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes said to consider Babasaheb only as a hero of Dalits is to underestimate his contribution.

“We should know him as the architect of modern India because he did not work for any one class or caste but was concerned for the uplift of every section of the society. The entire Indian society should be grateful to him,” he said.

University Chancellor Prakash Chandra Bartunia called upon the students to take inspiration from Dr Ambedkar. He said a strong and united nation can be established only by following Babasaheb’s harmony and equality.

