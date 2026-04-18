Simultaneous minor degree courses for UG students at LU

Undergraduate students at Lucknow University (LU) will now be able to enrol themselves for minor degree programmes simultaneously while pursuing their graduation. The university authorities have planned various minor courses under the Faculty of Arts which will be open to students of all faculties. These courses will serve as an additional skill for students which can increase their chances of getting employment. (For Representation)

Prof Arvind Mohan, Dean Faculty of Arts, said the faculty is starting 14 minor degree programmes from the upcoming session. “They include social sciences and data analysis, AI and human behaviour, cyber policy and digital governance, applied philosophy, Ancient Indian culture and archaeology and creative writing,” he added.

“Other programmes are forensic science, skills in social work practice, community and health education, population studies and rural development, crime prevention, forensic and criminal justice administration, business administration in sustainable economic development, applied Hindi and Fhalit Jyotish,” Prof Mohan said.

He further said students from any faculty can choose any one minor course in addition to the their existing course. “This will provide them an opportunity to get additional skill which will help in gaining employability,” Prof Mohan added.

The faculty of engineering is also beginning some minor degree programmes which will be available specifically for the students of engineering.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Satyendra Pal Singh said, “We are starting minor programmes in AI & machine learning and data science under department of computer science and engineering. Industrial control and drive systems and power and energy systems under department of electrical engineering, machine design and advanced manufacturing technology under department of mechanical engineering.

“While VLSI design and technology will run under department of electronics and communication engineering and environmental engineering under department of civil engineering,” Singh added.

LU vice chancellor Prof JP Saini said: “These courses will serve as an additional skill for students which can increase their chances of getting employment. The courses will be credit-based where the machine design and advanced manufacturing technology will earn credits between 20-32 along with a minor degree at the end of their graduation,” he added.