SInce 1984: Amroha’s ‘dholak’ added beats to different political song every Lok Sabha election

A small town situated west of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Amroha is known for its wood-based musical instrument ‘dholak’ and mangoes. Listed as a product under the UP government’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, the ‘dholak’ here has changed its political tune every Lok Sabha election since 1984. The district witnessed the politics of name change when the Mayawati government named it Jyotiba Phule Nagar. But the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav decided to change it back to Amroha. (FILE PHOTO)

Amroha, which was declared a district in April 1997, has seen many twists and turns over the years. It probably derives its name from King Amarjodh of Vanshi empire that ruled the region in 474 BC. During the period of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan, it is said, Sambhal governor Rustam Khan had built a fort and settled some traders and farmers around the same.

The district witnessed the politics of name change when the Mayawati government named it Jyotiba Phule Nagar. But the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav decided to change it back to Amroha.

Amroha is in the news again for the Congress’ move of fielding suspended BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali as a candidate of Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance. The grand old party has not won the seat since 1984 when its candidate Ram Pal Singh registered a victory with 39.86% votes.

Kunwar Danish Ali had won the seat as SP-BSP alliance candidate securing 51.39% votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BSP chief Mayawati suspended Ali for “anti-party activities” following his stance on NDA government’s motion on expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Mitra. He faces challenge from BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar who won the seat in 2014 with 48.26% votes.

The BSP has fielded Mujahid Hussain, a medical practitioner, from the seat in 2024 LS elections. His wife is chairperson of Dasna nagar panchayat. Besides 2019, the BSP won the seat in 1999 too when its candidate Rashid Alvi was elected, securing 43.87% votes. The party’s move in 2024 polls is likely to make the contest triangular.

A scrutiny of poll results of Amroha Lok Sabha seat indicates that the constituency has changed its MP in every election in the past 40 years.

After the Congress’ Ram Pal Singh who won the seat in 1984, Janata Dal’s Har Govind was declared elected in 1989 with 50.16% votes. Cricketer-turned- politician and former UP minister Chetan Chauhan was twice elected from the seat on a BJP ticket in 1991 and 1998. Samajwadi Party’s Pratap Singh won in 1996. Harish Nagpal became MP as an independent candidate in 2004 while RLD’s Devendra Nagpal won the seat in 2009.

“Amroha is known for its mangoes and dholak. As the district is situated close to Moradabad, it has the brassware industry too. Gajraula is an industrial area of Amroha that also has Vasudev pilgrimage centre drawing pilgrims not only from neighbouring areas, but from other districts as well,” said Pawan Gof, a resident of Amroha.

Vasudev pilgrimage centre is believed to be related to the incognito exile of the Pandavas of Mahabharat period. He said many noted personalities use Amroha or Amrohvi with their name to indicate their links with the district. He said noted film director, screen writer and poet late Kamal Amrohi a.k.a Syed Amir Haider Kamal Naqvi of ‘Pakeezah’ fame was also born in a village of Amroha.

According to UP government’s ODOP website, there are about 300 ‘dholak’ manufacturing units giving employment to 1,000 artisans in Amroha, and owing to social development, the scope of this unique musical instrument has grown over the years.