SIR drive: Special camps push for distribution, digitisation of enumeration forms in Lucknow

Special camps were organised at all booths in the district on Saturday to ensure effective, transparent and timely Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in assembly constituencies. Booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors were present to facilitate the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms. DM and district election officer Vishak G conducted surprise inspections across assembly constituencies in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

To review the functioning of the camps, district magistrate and district election officer Vishak G conducted surprise inspections across assembly constituencies -- 173-Lucknow East, 169-Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT), and 175-Lucknow Cantonment.

In Lucknow East, he inspected booths 228 to 234 at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School in Rahim Nagar and booths 209 & 210 at Mount Fort Inter College in Mahanagar, reviewing progress and issuing necessary directions to BLOs.

He later visited booths 337 to 340 at Loyola College in Lekhraj Market and booths 238 to 242 at Shri Shiv Shankar Chandra Inter College in Khurram Nagar to assess arrangements.

In the BKT constituency, the officer inspected booths 415 and 416 at St Francis School, Gomti Nagar; booths 525 to 527 at Basic School Maleshemau; and booths 404 to 410 at Primary School Khargapur. He reviewed the status of collection and feeding of enumeration forms.

BLOs informed him that voters had begun returning duly filled forms and digitisation was progressing simultaneously.

In Lalkuan and Latouche Road areas under Lucknow Cantonment, the district election officer inspected booths 241 to 243 at Janta Inter College and booths 271 to 274 at Shashi Bhushan Girls School.

BLOs have been instructed to resolve voters’ queries on the spot. The deputy electoral registration officer (ERO) has been directed to ensure that the supply inspector, ADO panchayat and kotedar accompany BLOs in the field for efficient form collection.