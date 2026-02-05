SIR in Uttar Pradesh: ECI may extend objection, notice phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may revise the dates of the claim and objection phase as well as notice phase under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Under claim and objection phases, the ECI has marked 3.26 crore voters in UP to whom notices will be issued. (For Representation)

The publication of the final electoral roll on March 6 is also likely to be extended. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa has sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard. Under the claim and objection phases, the ECI has marked 32.6 million (3.26 crore) voters in UP to whom notices will be issued.

Among them are 10.4 million (1.04 crore) voters to whom notices are being issued due to non-mapping with the 2003 SIR. In addition, notices are being issued to 22.2 million (2.22 crore) voters in whose forms logical discrepancies have been detected during the enumeration phase.

Among the 32.6 million voters, the booth level officers have handed notices to 8 million (80 lakh) voters. The ECI has completed hearings on merely 2.2 million notices till Thursday. The district election officers and the assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) will require extra time to complete the hearing of all the voters to whom notices have been issued.

The UP CEO has also urged the ECI to increase the strength of the AEROs to expedite the hearing of the notices. On January 27, the ECI appointed 6,948 additional AEROs. Earlier, 2,042 AEROs were appointed taking the total strength of the AEROs to 8,990 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the current schedule, the claim and objection phase will conclude on February 7. The notice phase (hearing and verification) that commenced on January 6 will conclude on February 27. The final voter list will be published on March 6.