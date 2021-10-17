Sir Syed Day 2021: AMU marks 204th birth anniversary of its founder

Sunday, October 17, marks the 204th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, a philosopher and educationist, who, in 1875, established the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College, known today as the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The occasion is celebrated as Sir Syed Day on the university's campus.

“Vice-chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor requests your gracious online presence at Sir Syed Day Commemoration Celebration, October 17, at 11am,” AMU's official Twitter handle posted on the eve of the celebrations.

Various awards such as AMU Outstanding Researchers Award, Young Researchers Award will be presented during Sunday's ceremony. According to a press release, Professor Qamrul Hasan Ansari will receive the award in the former category, while Dr Mohammad Zain Khan, Dr Mohammad Tariq and Dr Mohammad Arshad Bari will be honoured under the latter.

Meanwhile, several AMU alumni took to Twitter to pay tribute to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Happy Sir Syed day to every Alig out there. Hoping for a better tomorrow and get-together. #SirSyedDay — Areeb Uddin (@Areebuddin14) October 16, 2021

Salute to the visionary leader, educationist, historian, reformer, philanthropist, philosopher #SirSyedAhmedKhan

The Man who became a movement ! Sir Syed taught us how to dream. Wishing a very happy #SirSyedDay to all Aligs around the world! pic.twitter.com/GmV12Yy7Ag — shamina shafiq (@shaminaaaa) October 17, 2021

Proud third generation Alig!



Ye mera chaman hai mera chaman, main apne chaman ki Bulbul huṅ



Jo abr yahaṅ se utthega, wo sarey jahaṅ par barsega



Har ju-e-rawaaṅ par barsega, har koh-e-garaṅ par barsega

Ye abr hamesha barsa hai, ye abr hamesha barsega!#HappySSDay #Aligs pic.twitter.com/Z15dwDde7v — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) October 17, 2021

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was born on October 17, 1817 in Delhi, and began his career as a civil servant. He established institutions such as the Gulshan School at Muradabad (1859), Victoria School at Ghazipur (1863), as well as a Scientific Society for Muslims (1863). In 1875, he established the MAO, patterning it after the Oxford and Cambridge Universities, notes amu.ac.in.

Known in Urdu as the Madarsatul Uloom, the college, in 1920, was renamed to AMU, as it is known today, under the Aligarh Muslim University Act. One of the top universities in the country, it has three off-campus centres as well, with one each in Kerala (Malappuram), West Bengal (Murshidabad) and Bihar (Kishanganj).