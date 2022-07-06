Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffers brain stroke, admitted to hospital

Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

The legislator from Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) shot into the limelight after she defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the last Assembly election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors at Medanta Hospital said a team of experts is keeping a close watch on her condition.

Two days ago, she was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader Om Prakash Rajbhar when they staged a protest over the celebration of the birth anniversary of her father and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.

Her sister, Annupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal), celebrated their father's anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow, her mother and elder sister staged protests in an open family feud.

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail