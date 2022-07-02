U.P.: Akhilesh flays ‘arrests’ of Krishna Patel, her daughter Pallavi
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the “arrest” of his alliance partner Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)’s president Krishna Patel and her daughter Pallavi Patel who is an SP MLA.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Akhilesh said the administration’s denial of permission to Krishna Patel and Pallavi Patel to observe the birth anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel, the founder of Apna Dal and the late husband of Krishna Patel, was extremely undemocratic and autocratic.
He alleged that the government was acting under political vendetta against the opposition leaders. He further alleged that the administration did not give permission to observe the birth anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel at the behest of the BJP government. “It is unfortunate that in a democracy, a daughter was prevented from celebrating her father’s birth anniversary,” he said.
