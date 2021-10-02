SIT begins probe in Kanpur realtor’s death case

Sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday began probe into the alleged murder of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta, who died during a midnight raid by police at a hotel in Gorakhpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The incident had led to massive public outrage and protests seeking immediate arrests of the six guilty cops who are on the run after a case of murder was lodged against them on the intervention of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who had assured justice to the victim’s family.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the case but said that till the time the central agency takes over the inquiry SIT will investigate the matter.

The SIT was constituted by commissioner of police Kanpur Asim Arun after the case was transferred to Kanpur from Gorakhpur on CM’s instruction.

The CM had ordered transfer of case after meeting the deceased’s widow Meenakshi Gupta earlier this week.

The SIT team led by additional police commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari accompanied by forensic team inspected the hotel, including room number 512, where 36-year-old Gupta stayed with his Gurgaon based friends Pradeep Singh Chauhan, 34, and Hardeep Singh Chauhan,35.

“They collected evidence and recorded statements of employees and also took into account missing evidences, including the CCTV footages, which the hotel owner claimed were taken away by the accused cops,” said a senior official who didn’t wanted to be named.

The official further said the team reconstructed the scene and carried out photography of the room, hotel gallery and the lift by which the accused took Manish down from third floor to ground floor and then to hospital.