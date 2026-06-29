The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the a four-year tigress around 12 hours after being tranquillised on June 23 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

A four-year tigress died around 12 hours after being tranquillised on June 23 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. (For Representation)

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Confirming it, UP forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena told the Hindustan Times over the phone: “I have ordered an investigation to find out how the tigress died and a three-member expert team will probe the case.”

“Wildlife expert Lalit Verma, veterinary expert Dr Utkarsh Shukla and a senior wildlife expert and former PCCF, wildlife, AP Sinha are the members of the team,” he added. “We must find out the actual reason for the animal’s death. If there is any lapse, it must be identified so that precautions can be taken in future,” the minister said.

Dudhwa buffer zone officials had darted and encaged the tigress from Ramnagar Kalan area in Majhgain range after it attacked and killed two people in separate incidents in the area on June 14 and June 15.

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{{^usCountry}} According to buffer zone officials, the tigress revived from tranquillisation within next 30 minutes and appeared quite normal. However, at around 6:30 pm the same evening, the tigress suddenly collapsed and died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to buffer zone officials, the tigress revived from tranquillisation within next 30 minutes and appeared quite normal. However, at around 6:30 pm the same evening, the tigress suddenly collapsed and died. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) officials sent the carcass to IVRI, Bareilly, for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. While the final post-mortem report is still awaited, citing initial findings from the IVRI, field director, DTR, H Rajamohan described haemorrhagic gastritis and severe parasitic infestation as the causes of the animal’s death.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that the tigress had cubs, though DTR officials negated this, stating that no such evidence was found during drone scanning and combing of the area.

NTCA seeks info

Meanwhile, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has sought information from the UP chief wildlife warden regarding the entire operation and circumstances leading to tigress’s death.

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When contacted, Sanjay Kumar Pathak, member secretary, NTCA, confirmed it and said: “We have sought factual status of the tigress’s capture and of compliance with the standard operating procedure in this regard as prescribed by the NTCA.”