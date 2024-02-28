Six arrested after two murders in Muz’nagar village

MEERUT Police arrested six people on Wednesday after two people died and two others were injured in a clash between two dalit families in Fulat village under Ratanpuri police station in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday evening. The two murders have sent a shock wave in the village. (Pic for representation)

Additional director general ( ADG) of police, Meerut zone, DK Thakur visited the village on Wednesday with Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh and inquired about the incident. He directed the officials to conduct a fair probe and take action against those found guilty .

SHO of Ratanpur police station Akshay Sharma said, “ Cases have been registered on the complaints of both families and six members of both families have been arrested.”

The clash occurred on Tuesday evening when one Harimohan and his sons allegedly attacked Ankit, 26, in the market and killed him. When this news reached Ankit’s kin, they chased the accused and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Harimohan’s son Rohit sustained serious injuries and two people from both sides were also injured.Rohit was taken to the primary health centre in Khatauli where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Both Ankit and Rohit were neighbours in the village and belonged to dalit community. Ankit eloped with Rohit’s sister 10 months ago. The couple had a court marriage ansd was living in Meerut.

A panchayat was held in the village after they eloped and it was decided that Ankit would not enter the village, otherwise he would face its consequences.

Ankit arrived at his house to attend a family function and a family member of Rohit spotted him in the village market on Tuesday evening. He informed the other family members who arrived in the market and attacked Ankit. On getting information of this, Ankit’s kin chased Rohit and his family members and attacked them.

The SHO said that the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination. The two murders have sent a shock wave in the village. Additional force has been deployed to prevent any further clash between the two families.