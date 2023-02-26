Six assailants killed Umesh Pal, say police

Six men were responsible for the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, who was shot multiple times near his residence in Prayagraj on Friday evening, police said after thoroughly going through CCTV footage collected from the scene of the crime.

A grab of CCTV footage said to be from the crime scene (Sourced)

Police officials investigating the case said the six assailants managed to escape after killing the 48-year-old lawyer and injuring two police officials in the former’s security detail in under half-minute. One of the police officials died later during treatment.

Meanwhile, in fresh clippings from CCTV footage that surfaced on social media on Saturday, one of the shooters, with a cap on and pretending to buy from an electronics store located close to Umesh’s residence, can be seen whipping out his pistol and running towards the lawyer. Another gunman starts shooting at Umesh as soon as the latter got out of his car. The shooter with the cap also fires at Umesh and his security detail.

Footage also show that the shooter with the cap picks up the carbine of security personnel Sandeep Nishad and tries to load it. Police claimed that both carbines were recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police Ramit Sharma said the police were yet to formally issue any photograph to the press, and maintained that the identity of the shooters was yet to be confirmed.

