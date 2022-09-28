Six months later, 2 lakh textbooks yet to reach students in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Even as six months have elapsed since its distribution began in the state, around two crore school textbooks are yet to reach students. This means a good number of students in government schools continue to attend classes without their books or are using the ones issued last year even after the state government provided authorities concerned around 11.5 lakh textbooks for distribution in April itself.

There are nearly 1.92 crore students enrolled in 1.33 lakh schools in the state. Districts that lag behind in the distribution of textbooks to students are Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra, Sant Kabir Nagar, Etawah and Kushinagar.

An official commented on the issue: “Close to 95% of the books have been supplied to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) from printers. The delay is in the distribution at the district level. Efforts are on to fix it.”

Shyam Kishore Tewari, a senior official in the basic education department, wrote to BSAs stating that there were discrepancies over the information of books made available to them vis-à-vis books distributed in schools. His letter stated that relatively fewer textbooks were distributed to students than those supplied to BSAs.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh last week said in Vidhan Sabha that book distribution in schools was delayed due to the assembly elections held this year. Tewari added instructions were passed on to publishers regarding the issuance of purchase orders and distribution of books supplied in the district. “There has been less distribution as compared to the supply of textbooks. Districts were directed to ensure 100% distribution is done this month,” he added.

In the absence of new books, teachers are making use of the ones distributed last year. However, most of them are reportedly in bad shape. As a result, teachers manage by dictating notes to students in many cases.

Tiwari added, “The tender process began on time in December. Due to the U.P. assembly election, the model code of conduct was in effect. The new government had to take certain decisions through the cabinet. So things got delayed.”