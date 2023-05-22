Two more youths drown in Ganga in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Two more youths drowned at Arail Ghat in the Ganga river while taking bath on Monday morning, taking the number of deaths due to drowning in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district to six in the last five days.

Water police in-charge Kadedeen Yadav said efforts were under way to trace the youths. (For Representation)

While two youths had drowned in the Ganga here on Thursday (May 18), two others died the same way on Saturday (May 20) in Shivkuti area. While a 12-year-old boy was rescued by boatmen in Monday’s incident, divers were searching for the two youths till reports last came in.

A resident of Satna, Kamta Prasad lives in Prayagraj. Kamta’s relatives in Satna had come to visit him. On Monday morning, Kamta’s son Govind (18) and his relative Aditya (19) along with some others went to bathe at Arail Ghat. They crossed the water barricading despite being warned by their kin and even boatmen at the ghat.

They started drowning when they went into deep waters. Locals rescued 12-year-old Aman but Aditya and Govind were carried away by swift water current. Water police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a search for the missing youths.

Water police in-charge Kadedeen Yadav said a team of divers had been engaged and efforts were under way to trace the youths. Earlier on Thursday, two Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) students had drowned at a ghat on Ganga river near Koteshwar Mahadev Temple in Shivkuti. Their bodies were found two days later.

On Saturday too, two Class 12 students had drowned while taking bath near Phaphamau ghat. Their bodies were found on Sunday morning. Water police in-charge Kadedeen Yadav said boatmen, locals and others living at ghats had been asked to warn youths from crossing the barricading. Divers had been deployed at all main ghats, he added.

