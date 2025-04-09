Skill training: U.P. govt creating a future-ready workforce for high-growth sectors

In a major push to youth empowerment and economic growth, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched specialised skill training programmes under the skill development mission. With a focus on high-potential sectors such as electronic media, entertainment and civil aviation, the initiative aims to equip the state’s youth with industry-relevant skills, a government spokesperson said. The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission is driving a youth-centric skilling revolution. (For Representation)

“Training is being conducted in coordination with sector skill councils to prepare candidates for employment in landmark projects like Jewar airport and the upcoming film city. This forward-looking move is expected to make the youth self-reliant while accelerating the state’s journey towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy,” an official said.

“Thanks to the visionary approach of CM Yogi Adityanath, major projects like the Jewar airport and the film city are becoming key drivers of the state’s development. Sector skill councils have identified potential employment opportunities linked to these projects, and the government is preparing a trained workforce to fulfil these needs. The Jewar airport project is expected to provide employment to over one lakh people, while the film city will give a significant boost to Noida’s entertainment industry, benefiting the youth in media and production fields,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The specialised training for these projects will equip the youth to excel in both technical and creative roles, contributing to a significant rise in the state’s GDP and curbing migration from rural to urban areas.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, free, employment-oriented training is provided to the youth aged 14 to 35. The Yogi government’s goal is to offer employment opportunities based on skills.

As per the state government spokesperson, every year, three lakh youths are being trained across more than 2,800 training centres, helping accelerate the state’s development. As of March 2025, the mission has successfully trained a total of 14,13,716 youths from the financial year 2017-18. Additionally, the mission has facilitated employment for 5,66,483 youths.

Over the past eight years, the mission has partnered with 24 major industrial establishments from the production and service sectors as flexi training providers, along with 8 placement agencies, further enhancing employment opportunities for the youth.