Slapped for same sex relations, youth kills father; arrested

Agra A youth whose father slapped him for having same sex relations, killed the latter and burnt the face of the body to conceal identity. He then packed the body in a box and dumped it in a remote area in Mathura. The youth and his three associates were arrested by Mathura police on Monday. All four involved were arrested in two different operations by Mathura police. (Pic for representation)

“ In the first week of this month, a box was found unclaimed in Raya area of Mathura district. Police were informed and when opened, the body of an unidentified man in his fifties was found inside . The face of the deceased was half burnt and it was visible that the head had been hit with a heavy object to cause death,” said Trigun Bisen, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

“Extensive probe was launched by Raya police and SWAT (Special Weapon and Tactics) team at Mathura. The man killed was identified as Mohan Lal Sharma, a local of Mathura city. Further investigations revealed that the deceased was against the same sex relations between his son Ajeet (23) and his friend Krishna and had time and again expressed his annoyance,”’ said Bisen.

“Recently, the agitated father slapped his son who felt very insulted and he along with his friend Krishna planned to eliminate his father. He hit his father on the head with an iron rod and the latter died. The face of the body was burnt to conceal identity and was packed in a box and disposed of in a remote area within limits of Raya police station of Mathura, only to be recovered by locals on May 4,” said Bisen.

All four involved were arrested in two different operations by Mathura police. Two were injured in encounter while other two others were arrested in police action. Those arrested included Ajeet Sharma, Krishna, Lokesh and Deepak.

Police would file charge sheet with concrete evidence, assured Trigun Bisen.