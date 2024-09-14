Menu Explore
Slaughterhouses, meat shops in U.P. to remain closed on Sept 17

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 14, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Urban development department in a press note said that Daslakshana, the festival of the followers of Jainism, which started on September 8, will conclude on September 17 on the day of Anant Chaturdashi

All slaughterhouses and meat shops will remain closed across Uttar Pradesh on Anant Chaturdashi on September 17, a state government spokesperson said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The Jain community has requested to keep all slaughterhouses and meat shops closed in the state on the occasion of this festival.

Keeping in mind the sentiments of the Jain community and considering their request, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that all slaughterhouses and meat shops will be closed across the state on September 17, said a spokesperson.

Urban development department in a press note said that Daslakshana, the festival of the followers of Jainism, which started on September 8, will conclude on September 17 on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. It is a major religious festival of Jains, which is celebrated with reverence and devotion by millions of Jain followers of the state.

Under this order, all the concerned officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance of this order in their respective areas, so that an atmosphere of peace and harmony is maintained in the state.

