Sluggish Monday: Pitter-patter throughout the day in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The state capital witnessed unprecedented rain (91.3 mm) in the last 24 hours, from 8:30 am on Sunday to 8:30 am on Monday, marking the highest such figure for the month of August in seven years. The previous highest was 114.3 mm on August 3, 2018, while the all-time record for the month was 250 mm on August 30, 2000, according to the Met office. There was a long traffic jam on Faizabad road due to continuous rainfall in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

While the Lucknow airport alone received 91.3 mm rain, Bani got 32.7 mm, Aliganj control room 66.6 mm, Hanuman Setu 73.6 mm, Malihabad 87.5 mm and Mohanlalganj 11.6 mm. The average rainfall in Lucknow was pegged at 60.6 mm, said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office. All schools for classes 1 to 12 remained closed due to the adverse weather.

Due to overcast conditions and heavy rainfall, the day and night temperatures were almost the same in Lucknow - the maximum was recorded at 27.6, which was six degrees below normal and the minimum was 24.4 degrees. The Met department issued a warning of thunderstorm/lightning/heavy rain at isolated places in the city.

The active monsoon conditions were a result of a favourable synoptic situation. The monsoon trough shifted north of its normal position, passing through Shamli, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the north-eastern part of the state, adjacent Bihar, was contributing to the heavy rainfall. An orange alert had been issued for the state.

Rain/thundershowers were likely at most places over West UP and at many places over the eastern part of the state.

Lko’s rain deficit reduced to 5%

Lucknow’s rain deficit, which was pegged at a staggering 26% till last week, has now reduced to 5%. Since June 1, the state capital received 327.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 345.9 mm, a deficit of 5%.

4% excess rain in UP

With the entire Uttar Pradesh receiving 36.8 mm rainfall against a normal of 7.3 mm in the last 24 hours. the state’s rain deficit, which was pegged at 4% for the last few days, had now come to 4% surplus. The state received 401.9 mm rain against a normal of 387.7 mm in this monsoon season beginning June 1. The rain deficit of East UP was pegged at 10%, with the region receiving 372.5 mm rain against a normal of 415.6 mm while West UP got 444.1 mm against a normal of 348.6 mm, which was 27% excess.

In East UP, Banda received maximum rainfall of 771.7 mm against a normal of 381.3 mm since June 1, which was 102% surplus, Chitrakoot 727.2 mm against a normal of 393.2, excess by 85%. In West UP, Etah received 541.8 mm against a normal of 252.2 mm rainfall, excess of 115%, Lalitpur 865.4 mm against a normal of 417.9 mm, excess of 107%, Mahoba 647.4 mm against a normal of 289.6 mm, excess by 104%.

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) was recorded in Badaun 190 mm, Moradabad 122.9 mm, Sambhal 122 mm, Rae Bareli 202.4 mm, Ayodhya 151 mm, Barabanki 140 mm, Saharanpur 108 mm, Moradabad 104 mm, Bijnor 101 mm, Moradabad 89.4 mm, Bareli 86.4 mm, Bijnor 85.6 mm and Muzaffarnagar 83.1 mm.

Director general of police Rajeev Krishna said that 35 specialised rescue teams, including 17 flood relief companies and 18 units from SDRF and NDRF, had been deployed to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. “All our rubberised and inflatable boats, along with other facilities, are fully operational. District police and administration are also taking all necessary measures to ensure effective flood relief,” he said.