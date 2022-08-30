Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Interestingly, even the corporation is yet to be satisfied about the quality of the new meters.
Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
“The UPPCL has resumed meter installation work without being satisfied with the quality of the new meters. The corporation has flagged some functional problems in the new meters but the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a Central government enterprise that had bought meters for UP, has not addressed the corporation’s concerns,” an official said.
In a letter to the director, ESSL on June 26, UPPCL director (commercial), Amit Kumar Srivastav said that some functional problems had been detected in the BSI-certified meters during their lifecycle. He further said that the EESL was conducting a stress test to rule out such possibilities.
In a reminder letter to the ESSL on August 18, Srivastav said, “We had requested the EESL to make the stress report available to us but the desired action is still awaited.”
Raising questions over the resumption of installation of smart meters without the ESSL making the test report available, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said there was no logic for the UPPCL to go ahead till it was fully satisfied about the quality of these meters.
“Two years ago, the UPPCL had to stop meter installation work when around 50,000 hi-tech meters got automatically disconnected leaving consumers in many cities without power,” he said. “Now, the UPPCL must not install new meters till the EESL addresses the concerns raised by it (UPPCL),” Verma demanded.
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project. The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.
Shinde government instructs MMRDA to hand over BKC land for Bullet train in four weeks
Mumbai A month after the civic authorities began to dismantle the Covid-19 jumbo centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, following a decline in cases in the city, the state government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to hand over 4.8hectare of land on which the centre came up to the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the underground station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train by September 30.
St Xaviers’ Malhar festival attracts hundreds of students
Mumbai: The otherwise quiet corridors of St Xavier's College saw hundreds of students on campus after over two years as they gathered to participate in a series of events as part of Malhar -- the annual cultural festival of the college. Known to attract large number of students from across city colleges every year, the two-year break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic only made the event even more exciting for students.
