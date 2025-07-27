Smart villages key to developed India: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that empowering villages and promoting self-reliance in rural areas were essential to building a developed India. He called for transforming villages into “smart villages” on the lines of smart cities. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Sourced)

Maurya was addressing a review meeting of chief development officers (CDOs) at Yojna Bhawan, where he noted that Uttar Pradesh was leading in several rural development schemes and had the highest women’s participation under MGNREGA.

He asked officials to activate dormant self-help groups (SHGs), ensure greater transparency in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), and improve on-ground visibility of development works.

During the meeting, the deputy CM launched the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) dashboard and unveiled the fifth edition of the department’s quarterly magazine. He also felicitated 11 block development officers (BDOs) for notable work in building sports grounds under MGNREGA and three CDOs for their performance under the livelihood mission.

Maurya urged officials to improve SHG product quality for global markets, connect rural youth to the PM Food Processing Scheme, and ensure timely issue resolution through Gram Chaupal. He also called for better maintenance of MGNREGA assets and the creation of a portal for PMAY-G beneficiaries.