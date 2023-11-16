Smartphones, tablets to students will bridge digital gap: BBAU vice chancellor

Acharya Sanjay Singh, the vice chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, on Thursday said those pursuing graduation, post graduation and diploma courses will benefit by smartphones and tablets being distributed by the state government and bridge the digital gap that exists in the society.

Four hundred three smartphones and 389 tablets were distributed to BBAU students. (Sourced)

He was speaking at a programme held at the BBAU where smartphones and tablets were distributed to students under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Free Tablet Smartphone Scheme 2023’ run by the U.P. government. Four hundred three smartphones and 389 tablets were distributed to the students on the occasion.

“Through this scheme, every possible effort has been made by the government to ensure that every student gets connected with modern education mediums and progresses in future,” said the vice chancellor who was presiding over the programme. Prakash Bindu, IAS officer posted in the department of science and technology, U.P., was the chief guest at the event.

Sharing his experiences, Bindu said earlier education was limited to books only. “But today the field of education has expanded, digitisation has played an important role in it,” the chief guest said. Praising the scheme, Prof BS Bhadauria, dean, student welfare, BBAU said it was a positive step in the field of education.

“Visibly happy students said through smartphones and tablets, they will be able to easily get online education and they will also get a lot of help in the field of employment,” said spokesperson for BBAU Rachana Gangwar.

