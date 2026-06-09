Smoke, sparks from coach wheel trigger scare on Marudhar Express in Barabanki

Panic gripped passengers aboard the Marudhar Express late Monday night after smoke and sparks were seen emanating from the wheel assembly of a general coach near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki district.

Railway officials said the train remained detained near Saidkhanpur railway station in Barabanki from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. (For representation)

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The incident occurred while Train No. 14853 was heading towards Barabanki. Railway authorities immediately halted the train at Saidkhanpur station after receiving information about the suspected fire.

Passengers rushed out of the affected coach after noticing smoke and flames beneath the bogie. Railway staff alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF), following which a technical team was despatched to the spot.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident was caused by brake binding, a mechanical fault that leads to excessive friction and overheating of the wheel assembly, producing smoke and sparks, officials said.

Station master Rafiq said the train was stopped immediately after the fault was detected and underwent a detailed inspection. After necessary repairs and safety checks, the train was cleared to resume its journey.

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{{^usCountry}} Railway officials said the train remained detained from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Railway officials said the train remained detained from 11.58 pm to 12.40 am, causing a delay of about 42 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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“No loss of life or damage to railway property was reported. The situation was brought under control promptly,” an official said.

Officials added that timely detection of the fault and swift action by railway staff averted a major mishap. A detailed inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the brake-binding incident.