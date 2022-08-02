Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles

The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles.

In this connection, a high-level meeting under chairmanship of additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi was held at Lok Bhawan, in Lucknow, on Monday. The officiating director-general of police DS Chauhan and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

In a press note shared by the home department, officials said that police patrolling and security arrangements will be intensified on these highways as well as a proper place will be slotted for parking of vehicles. They said local officials have been asked to ensure that roadside eateries and Dhabas on these highways have proper parking facilities.

The press note stated that the ACS Home has asked to prepare an immediate plan to streamline traffic on these highways. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.

The ACS asked National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and local administration officials to chalk out a plan to ensure no heavy vehicles remain parked near roadside eateries, Dhabas and warehouses on Kanpur road. He said such vehicles should be removed and action should be taken against those doing it.

He asked the officials to arrange two big cranes to immediately remove accidental or vehicles which develop a fault which may block the roads. He said service lanes should be ensured alongside these highways so that regular traffic keeps moving even during heavy rush of heavy vehicles during night. And he asked the officials to ensure that these service lanes do not turn into parking lots for locals.

The ACS asked the NHAI authorities to make dividers of proper heights and close unnecessary cuts for smooth traffic movement on the Lucknow- Kanpur highway. He said proper road signs and stickers should be put up on national highways to curb road accidents. He said officials of the Lucknow Development Authority, road transport and municipal corporation have been asked to identify space on highways to make parking stands or halting areas for heavy vehicles.

The officiating DGP DS Chauhan suggested that turning radius should be increased on highways for turning of long heavy vehicles. He said traffic enforcement squads have been made that will take action against those violating norms on highways. He said a large number of points-of-sale machines have been provided to them to collect immediate fines from violators. He said standard operating procedures should apply for traffic diversions and the same should be followed at the time of any event. He said traffic cops should be deployed in three shifts to ensure smooth traffic movement.