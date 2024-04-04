Smriti Irani becomes a voter in Amethi

Lucknow: Union minister Smriti Irani had officially become a voter in Amethi, confirmed her Lok Sabha representative Vijay Gupta on Wednesday. The BJP has again declared Irani as the party’s candidate from the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Pic for representation)

Irani applied for becoming a voter after getting a house in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj, Amethi from where she had now been enlisted as a voter, Gupta told media persons.

Irani, the Union women and child development and minority welfare minister, built a house for herself in Amethi to ensure accessibility to the people, a pre-poll promise of hers before she won the Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

She had now been enlisted a voter of booth number 347 in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj assembly seat which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency, Gupta said. The house warming of Irani’s new residence was done on February 22.

The BJP has declared Irani as the party’s candidate from the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Irani now awaits the Congress candidate on the seat. Polling in Amethi is slated for the fifth phase on May 20.