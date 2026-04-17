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Smriti Irani dares SP chief to contest outside stronghold

“If he (Akhilesh Yadav) has the courage, he should prove his mettle by contesting and winning an election from any constituency other than his ancestral seat,” Irani said while addressing media persons on the sidelines of a programme here.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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Hitting back at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘saas-bahu serial’ jibe in Parliament, former Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday challenged him to contest and win from a constituency outside his traditional stronghold.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Friday. (HT)

“If he (Akhilesh Yadav) has the courage, he should prove his mettle by contesting and winning an election from any constituency other than his ancestral seat,” Irani said while addressing media persons on the sidelines of a programme here.

Irani, along with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, took part in a town hall organised under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam campaign in Varanasi.

She said she had demonstrated such capability by defeating a Congress president in his own bastion (Amethi), and suggested that the SP chief contest from Gorakhpur.

Urging all political parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam unanimously, Irani said the nation would not forgive any attempt to disrupt the legislation.

Earlier in the day, Irani offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, performing darshan and puja in accordance with traditional rituals.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Smriti Irani dares SP chief to contest outside stronghold
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