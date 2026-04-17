Smriti Irani dares SP chief to contest outside stronghold

Hitting back at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘saas-bahu serial’ jibe in Parliament, former Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday challenged him to contest and win from a constituency outside his traditional stronghold.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Friday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If he (Akhilesh Yadav) has the courage, he should prove his mettle by contesting and winning an election from any constituency other than his ancestral seat,” Irani said while addressing media persons on the sidelines of a programme here.

Irani, along with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, took part in a town hall organised under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam campaign in Varanasi.

She said she had demonstrated such capability by defeating a Congress president in his own bastion (Amethi), and suggested that the SP chief contest from Gorakhpur.

Urging all political parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam unanimously, Irani said the nation would not forgive any attempt to disrupt the legislation.

Earlier in the day, Irani offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, performing darshan and puja in accordance with traditional rituals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a post on X, she said: “The women power of the country is today demonstrating its capability, leadership, and resolve in every field. An empowered woman is the foundation of an empowered society and a developed India. The decisive participation of women is not merely a question of equality, but an essential necessity for nation-building.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a post on X, she said: “The women power of the country is today demonstrating its capability, leadership, and resolve in every field. An empowered woman is the foundation of an empowered society and a developed India. The decisive participation of women is not merely a question of equality, but an essential necessity for nation-building.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, brought under the leadership of the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic initiative that provides 33% reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, enabling them to play a key role in the mainstream of policy-making. This step will give new direction to women’s leadership and infuse new strength into India’s democracy,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, brought under the leadership of the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic initiative that provides 33% reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, enabling them to play a key role in the mainstream of policy-making. This step will give new direction to women’s leadership and infuse new strength into India’s democracy,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON