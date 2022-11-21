Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Smriti Irani launches 101 projects in Rae Bareli’s Deeh

Smriti Irani launches 101 projects in Rae Bareli’s Deeh

lucknow news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 08:46 PM IST

After launching several projects, she claimed that while she had repeatedly visited the region, the Gandhis had ignored it.

In Deeh block, Smriti Irani, a Union minister and MP from Amethi, unveiled 101 projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.73 crore. (HT)
In Deeh block, Smriti Irani, a Union minister and MP from Amethi, unveiled 101 projects worth 6.73 crore. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Monday targeted the Congress top leadership during her visit to Rae Bareli’s Salon, which is an assembly segment under the Lok Sabha constituency.

After launching several projects, she claimed that while she had repeatedly visited the region, the Gandhis had ignored it.

“Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any other member of the Gandhi family has ever come to this kshetra panchayat in the Deeh block. Though I had been here several times, this is the first occasion when I am visiting it in an administrative capacity,” Smriti said after visiting the kshetra panchayat building in the Deeh block of Rae Bareli.

“From drains to lake, road to bridges, gyms and fitness centres to toilets, the construction of various projects for people has begun. Several new initiatives were taken up today. I am grateful to the Yogi government and the local administration for promptly taking care of the development and other needs of the people,” she said later.

In Deeh block, she unveiled 101 projects worth 6.73 crore.

State BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava, meanwhile, said, : “The party’s continued focus on the region was not just to ensure that the BJP retains the Lok Sabha seat of Amethi. We are now confident for Rae Bareli too, which has witnessed development under the Yogi government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out