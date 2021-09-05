Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani launches veiled attack on Congress in Amethi

Neglected for 70 years, Amethi has now become self-reliant in medical oxygen, says Union minister Smriti Irani during a visit to her Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Union minister Smriti Irani has said Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh now has seven oxygen generation plants. (HT File Photo)

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani launched a veiled attack on the Congress during her two-day visit to Amethi on Saturday, claiming that for the past 70 years the district did not witness any development until 2019 when she was elected as the local MP.

Soon after arriving in Amethi, she inspected the oxygen plant at the trauma centre at Jagdishpur. A district that didn’t have a single oxygen generation unit had now become self-reliant in medical oxygen, she said.

“The district now has seven medical oxygen generation plants,” she said in an apparent swipe at the Congress which represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency for decades.

The Congress has only lost Amethi thrice, including in 2019 Lok Sabha election when Smriti Irani won on the BJP ticket.

“In the past seven decades, there was no good hospital. Now, various schemes and initiatives meant for the poor are reaching the masses,” she said.

The Union minister also launched the 276.14 crore drinking water scheme for Dhanapur and Baraulia villages of Amethi.

She described Amethi as her home and said she had looked to fulfill all that she has promised for the district.

“Due to Yogi Adityanath government, Amethi now has its own Covid-19 testing centre. That means Covid samples would no longer be sent outside for testing and hence save time and deliver quick results,” she said.

She said Amethi now had a sports ground to promote sports activities in the rural areas.

