Smriti’s temple run ahead of mass Ramcharitmanas recitation in UP

Union minister Smriti Irani went to various temples during her daylong visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Friday. She also participated in Ramlila—the theatrical depiction of life and times of Lord Rama—and paid her obeisance to characters essaying the roles of Ram, Sita and Laxman.

Soon after arriving in Amethi, Smriti, who was wearing a red-coloured stole usually worn by women during prayers at the temple of Goddess Durga, headed straight to Tiloi’s Ahorwa Bhawani temple from where she reached Durgan Bhawani temple at Gauriganj.

She also visited Kalikan Bhawani temple at Sangrampur and offered prayers. The Amethi MP didn’t make any political comments during her visit. Smriti’s temple run coincides with a UP government plan to organise mass recitation of Ramcharitmanas at selected temples of Lord Ram and Hanuman, officials said.

As per the proposal being drawn up by officials of the culture department, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on October 20, the department would organise mass recitation of Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in Ram and Hanuman temples.

These mass recitation programmes are also said to be part 75th year celebrations of country’s independence, officials said. Principal secretary, culture, Mukesh Meshram has written a letter to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates in this regard.

Nodal officers would also be appointed for the purpose and videos of the recitation of Ramcharitmanas too would have to be prepared. “There are an estimated 260 plus temples located in the routes said to have been taken by Lord Rama and Goddess Sita as well as the ones undertaken by Rama, Sita and Laxman during their 14 years in exile and such temples would be on priority for the recitations,” an official said.

“Details of the singers who would sing/recite the religious texts are being prepared,” an official said admitting that this was the first time when such mass recitations would be organised across the state.

