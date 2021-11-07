Social activist ensures respectful disposal of discarded idols in Agra

Agra Moved by the disrespect shown to old and discarded idols of God Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi after Diwali, a social activist Sunil Dubey is going around the city in a vehicle to collect them and dispose of them on the ghats of Yamuna respectfully. Supported by an organization, Sunil Dubey aims to dispose of at least 20,000 such idols at Hathi Ghat on Monday.

“It is time for new clothes, gifts and new idols of God Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali but discarded idola are just abandoned under ‘peepal’ trees, on foot paths and even in garbage dumps and drains,” said Sunil Dubey (42).

“Last year I decided to ensure graceful disposal of these old idols but due to lack of publicity and Covid -19, results were not satisfactory. This time, we planned it in advance and discussed it in a meeting of ‘Brahmin Parishad’. Designated centres were chosen, asking denizens to place old idols there,” he said.

‘The results were encouraging and we began collecting old idols from Saturday onwards. We also picked up old idols lying under ‘peepal’ trees, on footpaths and other places,” he said.

“ The Agra Nagar Nigam has extended support and dug the ‘kund’ (well) on Hathi Ghat along river Yamuna where we expect to immerse at least 20,000 pairs of Ganesh Laxmi idols by Monday afternoon. Twenty-one Brahmins would recite ‘mantras’ for ceremonious ‘visarjan’ (disposal) of these idols,” he said.