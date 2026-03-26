Social media rumours fuel panic buying in some UP districts; situation normal in Lucknow

Social media rumours of a fuel shortage triggered panic, albeit temporarily, in a few districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar and Balrampur witnessing long queues, capped sales and ‘out of stock’ notices at petrol pumps. Authorities and industry officials, however, maintained that there is no actual shortage of petrol or diesel and that supply remains stable across the state. No unusual rush at a petrol pump near Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday as there were no reports of panic buying anywhere in Lucknow. (HT)

The concern also stemmed from changes in the payment system for petrol and diesel dealers.

Petrol pump operators said a recent directive by oil companies to end the credit (sale period) system and shift to advance payments has altered supply dynamics. Dealers can now procure only as much petrol and diesel as they pay for upfront. Earlier, pumps were allowed to stock fuel and settle payments after sales, ensuring fuller reserves.

Oil company officials defended the move, citing rising global crude prices and the need to make advance payments to international suppliers. They maintained that the policy is financially necessary and insisted that supply chains remain intact.

In Ayodhya, the situation escalated as several petrol pumps displayed ‘out of stock’ notices. Fuel sales were restricted in some places to as little as ₹1,000 per customer. Long queues began forming as early as 5 am, with many returning without a refill following social media rumours.

Reports also emerged of diesel shortages and delayed replenishment at multiple outlets. The situation worsened due to panic buying, with many consumers rushing to fill tanks beyond their immediate needs, further straining supply at retail points. There were also disruptions in digital payment systems, forcing cash-only transactions at some pumps and adding to public inconvenience.

Local administrations stepped in, with police deployed at sensitive fuel stations and crowd control measures enforced. Public advisories were issued urging calm and discouraging hoarding. The sale of petrol in cans and canisters was also banned with immediate effect.

District officials, including supply department authorities, reiterated that there is no actual shortage of petrol or diesel and that supply remains adequate. Petrol pump associations echoed this, blaming misinformation and over-purchasing for the chaos.

However, industry insiders warned that if the advance payment system continues without adjustment, future localised disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially in high-demand or panic-driven situations.

Officials urged residents to avoid rumours and purchase fuel responsibly as the state works to stabilise both supply and public confidence.

Ranjeet Singh Gaur, president of the Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association, said there is no shortage of fuel, but some dealers are lifting limited stock due to the advance payment system.

Sudhir Bora of Lucknow Petrol Pump Dealers Association said, “Queues reported in some districts are caused by social media rumours and panic buying, not actual shortage.”

Ayodhya district supply officer Brijesh Mishra said, “We had around 16 lakh litres of diesel and around 10 lakh litres of petrol on Wednesday morning, but as demand surged, most pumps ran dry. It takes 8 to 10 hours to replenish supplies.”

The executive director and head of Indian Oil Corporation Uttar Pradesh said the state has 13,168 petrol pumps, with retail outlets holding about five days’ stock of fuel, while oil depots maintain an additional 16-17 days of reserves. Overall, the state has 20-22 days of fuel availability, and supply continues without disruption. He added that the reasons behind queues in Ayodhya would be examined.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times conducted a ground check at multiple petrol pumps in Lucknow to verify whether the rush has reached the city and if outlets are facing any shortage.

At a Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pump near Vidhan Sabha, no long queues of vehicles were seen during the visit. Pump manager Shivam Gupta said the outlet continues to function normally. “We cater to a large number of vehicles daily, so we call for refuelling tankers regularly. As of now, there is no shortage. The company has not issued any advisory regarding supply disruption,” he said. On reports of panic buying, Gupta added that footfall remains “as usual”.

A similar situation was observed at an HP petrol pump in Hazratganj, where there was no unusual crowding. Sameer Khan, a resident of Rajajipuram who had come to refuel his bike, said he was unaware of any such panic. “I haven’t heard about any shortage. I came here as part of my routine,” he said.

The Hazratganj pump manager, Rama Shanker, also confirmed normalcy. “There is no panic rush. Fuel supply is steady and tankers are arriving as per demand,” he said.

No abnormal rush was found at an Indian Oil pump near Polytechnic Chauraha either, indicating stable supply across locations.

Indian Oil Corporation, in an official statement, urged people not to believe rumours about petrol and diesel shortages circulating on social media. It said all outlets have adequate supplies and advised citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information.