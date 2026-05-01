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Soil cave-in at under-construction hospital leaves worker dead in Lucknow

On receiving the alert, teams from Vibhuti Khand police station, fire services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW A 36-year-old construction worker died while another sustained injuries after a portion of soil caved in during basement excavation at an under-construction hospital building in Vibhuti Khand on Thursday morning, said officials.

The incident took place during basement excavation at an under-construction hospital building in Vibhuti Khand. (Sourced)

The incident occurred around 10am near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) building on IGP road under the Vibhuti Khand police station area, according to a police statement.

On receiving information, police, along with fire service and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Two workers trapped under the debris were pulled out and rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where one of them, Laxmi Shankar Awasthi of Barabanki district, died during treatment, police said.

According to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, the structure, Arogyam Medicare, a hospital-cum-commercial centre project is allegedly being undertaken jointly by Dr Yadvendra Nath Chaubey and Dr Pallavi Chaubey. The map was approved by the authority. While casting work has been completed, no slab has been laid yet.

“Police have informed the deceased’s family and initiated legal proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the cave-in and whether safety protocols were followed at the construction site,” read a police statement.

LDA officials said Arogyam Medicare partners Yaghunendra Nath Chaubey and Pallavi Chaubey, received map approval on December 15, 2025, with validity until December 14, 2030. “The map was duly passed; however, it is assumed that construction activities were taking place in the setback area. LDA zone 1 zonal officer Devansh Trivedi visited the site in the morning,” said a senior LDA official.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Soil cave-in at under-construction hospital leaves worker dead in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Soil cave-in at under-construction hospital leaves worker dead in Lucknow
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