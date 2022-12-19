Solar plant likely to come up near ATC office of CCS airport soon

The work of setting up 10 MW solar plant near Air Traffic Control (ATC) office of Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) International Airport may start soon as the airport authority has decided to review the project around five after it was launched.

An official of Airports Authority of India (AAI), who did not wish to be named, said, “After handing over command of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to private hands, the projects of the airport are being reviewed. The power corporation was to get additional energy from the solar plant which was a dream project of the AAI. However, this could not happen due to various reasons.”

“In 2018, the AAI started airport expansion with ₹350 crore. Initially, the target was to generate 10 MW of power. The work of levelling the land also started but remained incomplete due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic when the airport operations came to a standstill. Now the airport administration has started reviewing the solar park project again,” the official added.

At present, 515 kW of electricity is being generated from the airport’s rooftop solar panels. Spokesperson for the airport Rupesh Kumar said the focus is on promoting environmental protection by generating electricity from solar energy.