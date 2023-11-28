Some rain likely in southern dists; Lucknow to stay foggy: Met

Scattered rain is likely to take place in parts of Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday night to Saturday due to the current western disturbance that is active over northwest U.P, areas adjacent to districts bordering Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, weathermen have said.

The state capital and its adjoining areas, particularly Barabanki, Sitapur and Rae Bareilly, may experience moderate to dense fog in morning hours for the next couple of days. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the state capital and its adjoining areas, particularly Barabanki, Sitapur and Rae Bareilly, may experience moderate to dense fog in morning hours for the next couple of days. But there was no possibility of rain in Lucknow, said Mohd Danish, the in-charge of the Lucknow Met office.

There is a possibility of cloud movement till November 30 in the northwestern part of the state and scattered rain with drizzle is likely at some places in southern Uttar Pradesh till December 2. Districts like Prayagraj, Banda and Chitrakoot may expect light rainfall.

There was dense fog on Tuesday morning in Lucknow and central parts of the state (Barabanki and Ayodhya) where the minimum visibility was recorded at 50 meters, while in Fursatganj there was extremely dense fog with a minimum visibility of 20 meters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Lucknow, meanwhile, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 26.5 and 14.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It may witness similar temperatures on Wednesday.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest on the day where the minimum temperature dropped to 9.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (10 degrees), Faizabad (11 degrees), Najibabad (12 degrees) and Fursatganj (12.7 degrees).