Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources.
The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public."
Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
Official sources in Sonbhadra said the government came to know from complaints made by public representatives that DM Shibu committed "corruption" in mining, in the District Mines and Minerals Committee and other construction works.
Further, during recent elections, there was "gross laxity" on his part as the district election officer, they said.
An example of this was non-sealing of postal ballots, which was shown by national media, creating a situation for countermanding the elections in the district, they said.
He had also said to have remained away from the common public and public representatives.
In the probe conducted by the divisional commissioner of Vindhyachal division, the charges against Shibu were prima facie found to be true, the sources said.
Shibu, an IAS officer of 2012 batch, was posted as the district magistrate of Sonbhadra on October 23 last year.
A government order said during the suspension period, Shibu will remain attached with the Board of Revenue in Lucknow.
Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Appointment and Personnel, Devesh Chaturvedi, told PTI in Lucknow that Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
Singh was working as the managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd, a UP government undertaking.
-
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days. He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
-
RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru. Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, Shriguru said.
-
Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions. The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said. He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.
-
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics