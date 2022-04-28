Soon, enjoy meals at ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction

The Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) is planning to set up a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction where people can enjoy scrumptious meals sitting inside a refurbished rail wagon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The idea of having such a restaurant at a chosen location within the premises of Prayagraj Junction follows successful experiments that have been carried out at railway junctions of Bhopal, Mumbai and Nagpur among other cities, railway officials said.

As per the plan, one or two decommissioned rail coaches would be transformed in to a restaurant providing proper seating and dining facilities but retaining the ambiance of a train coach, informed officials.

“A decommissioned coach would be leased out to a vendor and a space would also be provided, perhaps towards the avenue number 4 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.

Once the proposed restaurant starts functioning, customers would be able to sit within the refurbished train coach, giving them an experience of both restaurant and rail coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The passengers would also able to sit on a small platform that would be constructed besides the parked coach. The lights on the platform and inside the coaches will match the ethnicity of the junction that is one of the oldest of the Delhi-Howrah trunk route,” he explained.

The restaurant would be open till late night so that the passengers using the Junction for travelling late in the night and the locals can benefit from the services.

The menu would have special focus on local dishes prepared in Prayagraj as well as neighbouring districts.

“Moreover, the restaurant would be such that customers would have the feeling that they are sitting in a slow-moving train,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}