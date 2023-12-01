Soon, free Upsrtc bus travel for elderly women

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government will soon allow free ride in Upsrtc buses to women in 60-plus age group, in accordance with the promise made in the Sankalp Patra for 2022 assembly elections.

Students were being given 68% discount on bus fare, if they got a travel pass made, said minister Dayashankar Singh (File Photo)

Minister of state (independent charge) for transport Dayashankar Singh said this in reply to a question of Samajwadi Party member Swami Omvesh. He said a provision for the same had been made in the state government’s supplementary budget for 2023-2024 that the state legislative assembly passed on Friday.

SP WALKOUT

Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout in the assembly when the state government failed to satisfy them about the number of unemployed youths in the state.

SP’s three members, including Vinod Chaudhary, Abhay Singh and Sangram Yadav, had raised the issue during question hour. Minister for labour and employment Anil Rajbhar, in his reply, gave details about the initiatives of the BJP government to provide jobs and gave details of 6,449 job fairs organised between April 1 2017 and October 31, 2023 that gave 8.67 lakh jobs.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said every youth could not be given a government job. He said 20,000 women were given jobs in the state police and gave details about other jobs given to women. The SP members were, however, not satisfied and staged a walkout.

DISCOUNT ON FARE

Replying to a question of another member Ram Singh, minister Dayashankar Singh said students were being given 68% discount on Upsrtc bus fare, if they got a travel pass made. He said only 32% of the fare was being charged on student pass.

