Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP alleges lathi-charge on party workers during ZP chief elections in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

SP alleges lathi-charge on party workers during ZP chief elections in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of having resorted to malpractices to win the elections
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Samajwadi Party workers and police personnel in Prayagraj. (PTI)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday alleged that its party workers were lathi-charged in most districts of the state while the zila panchayat chairpersons’ polls were in progress. For his part, chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in malpractices and rigging to win the elections.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary claimed that the workers were lathi-charged in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and several other districts when they were protesting against the favours that the administration had allegedly extended to the ruling party candidates.

In a statement, the SP chief said: “By throwing all democratic ethics and norms to the wind and turning the elections into a joke, the BJP converted its defeat in the panchayat elections into the victory in zila panchayat chiefs’ elections. The BJP held the voters (zila panchayat members) hostage, lured and intimidated them. And when SP leaders protested against the malpractices, the administration misbehaved with them.”

In Lucknow, the police were seen forcibly removing the SP workers from the collectorate gate while they were protecting the “going on inside in the favour of BJP”, the party alleged.

Democracy would be restored once the SP came back to power, Akhilesh Yadav said.

He also said that the SP had petitioned the state election commissioner (SEC) several times, but no action was taken by SEC. These elections had exposed the autocratic face of the ruling dispensation, he alleged.

It was alleged that in many places across the state, the administration provided “BJP helpers” to zila panchayat members. He said in Aligarh, despite the protest by SP, nine members were provided with helpers and in Shamli eight helpers were deployed to help the voting members.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said: “SP members were forcefully stopped from voting. They were beaten and threatened. There was brazen misuse of government machinery… The DMs were pressuring the zila panchayat members to vote for the BJP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP