SP alliance will continue fight for caste census, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to challenge the BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh by mobilising backward caste communities on the caste census issue before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated here on Sunday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT FIle Photo)

“The common people want caste census and the SP alliance will continue its fight for the caste census in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said at a conference organised by his alliance partner the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) to mark the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel at the SP state office here.

Describing the caste census as one of the biggest issues in the country, he said several countries have made provisions to empower the weaker sections. They have formulated and implemented rules accordingly, he added.

But in our country, people are being misguided by false slogans of the Bhartiya Janata Party, he alleged.

“If we raise the issue of caste census, the BJP will tag us a casteist party. The BJP leaders shrewdly raise the slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Will the slogan empower the people or end inequality? Inequality in the society will end only when caste census is completed and all the communities get share according to their population,” he said.

He reiterated the Samajwadi Party will challenge the NDA with its PDA formula -- Pichda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (Minorities). The PDA will also fight for the caste census in Uttar Pradesh before the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Sonelal Patel’s birth anniversary prompted shows of strength by rival Apna Dal factions in Lucknow. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union minister Anupriya Patel is a partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is an SP ally.

The Apna Dal (S) organised a conference in Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow. The Apna Dal (K) led by Sonelal’s wife and Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel held its programme at the Samajwadi Party’s state unit office.

Yadav said the Apna Dal (K) had deposited the fee for the programme in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan but was denied “permission due to a conspiracy by the BJP”. Hence, the venue of the conference was shifted to the SP office, he said.

“We have assembled to remember Sonelal Patel who launched Apna Dal. His birthplace was Kannauj, which is our ‘karma bhoomi.’ Our relationship with Apna Dal founder is very old,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Sonelal Patel fought for the dignity of the deprived communities. He even took risks and was attacked in Allahabad during a programme. He had to undergo treatment for several years for recovery. We should vow to follow in his footsteps and realize his dreams. This will be true tribute to mass leader,” the SP chief said.

Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel said the conference on caste census is a real tribute to Sonelal Patel. Caste census will end discrimination against the backward communities, she said, adding that the parties using other backward classes (OBCs) as a vote-bank will get a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON