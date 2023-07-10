Akhilesh in Mumbai to meet NCP chief, others

Lucknow Amid efforts for unity in the opposition’s ranks, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday reached Mumbai on a day’s visit. He is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was accorded a warm welcome by his partymen in Mumbai. (Sourced)

This will be Yadav’s first meeting with Pawar following the split in the NCP and the latter’s efforts to rebuild his party. “Yes, Akhilesh Yadav is in Mumbai to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discuss the prevailing political situation. He will also meet partymen there,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Yadav, who was accorded a warm welcome by the partymen in Mumbai, used his visit to target the BJP for rising inflation. He alleged those raising the issue questioning the BJP on various issues of rising prices of tomatoes in Varanasi were being sent to jail.

Asked whether he considered himself an opposition’s face for 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not, he said the opposition had many faces. Akhilesh said the BJP has no choice while the opposition has a wide range of choice.