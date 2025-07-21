SP leader booked in UP’s Bareilly for objectionable remarks against PM, UP CM

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rohit Rajput with Baradari police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district after a controversial video surfaced on social media in which Rajput is purportedly seen using objectionable words like “demons” and “poison” while referring to PM Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) panchayat held in Bareilly’s Cantt assembly constituency area last month. Inspector Dhananjay Pandey of Bareilly’s Baradari police station confirmed that the FIR was registered. (For Representation)

Inspector Dhananjay Pandey of Baradari police station confirmed that the FIR was registered under sections 192, 299, and 67 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday (July 19) on the complaint of one Rajveer Kashyap, a resident of Madheenath area, and a probe into the matter was in progress.

“We are verifying the authenticity and date of the viral video to establish facts. Appropriate legal action will follow based on the outcome of the probe,” Pandey added.

A 12-second clip of Rajput’s speech said to be of June 22 went viral on social media platforms a couple of days ago, igniting protests from various Hindu organisations who demanded immediate legal action against the SP leader.

The remarks were allegedly made in the presence of several local SP leaders. During his address, Rajput, who is the president of Cantt assembly for the Samajwadi Party, also allegedly said he would never hoist a saffron flag at his home, nor display banners or flags bearing religious slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Mahakaal’.