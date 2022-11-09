SP MLA Solanki, his brother abscond as cops raid house in Kanpur

KANPUR A day after a woman accused Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan of setting her house on fire to grab her property, the police registered an FIR and conducted a raid at his house in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two cars of the MLA were confiscated and his wife, Naseem Solanki, was questioned, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brother duo absconded before the raid. It is learnt that Irfan Solanki reached the party office in Lucknow and could hold a press conference there. His daughter released a video of the raid carried out around 5am by cops from 15 police stations while Solanki also released two videos, making allegations against the police.

Solanki is a third-time MLA from Sisamau assembly constituency. A woman, Fatima Naaz alias ‘Baby’, alleged that the MLA and his brother set her house on fire and the Jajmau police did not act on her complaint. Commissioner of police, BP Jogdand, suspended station officer Abhishek Shukla. Ashok Dubey had been posted in his place.

Naaz, who lives in Prayagraj, had complained that her father bought a plot in KDA Colony in Jajmau. A legal dispute is on over the said property and members of her family live in a makeshift house on the plot to prevent it from being grabbed by the land mafia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 3, when the family members were away to attend a marriage function, a few aides of Rizwan Solanki allegedly set the makeshift house on fire. “At his behest, the fire department did not send a fire tender despite several calls while the Jajmau police did not act on our complaint,” the woman alleged.

The police acted only after the commissioner of police was approached and lodged an FIR under sections 436, 327, 147, 506, 386, 504, 120B of the IPC on Wednesday, said Naaz.

Subsequently, the police team raided the MLA’s house in Defence Colony in Jajmau, where his supporters also gathered. “We were told that the brothers were not in the house,” said police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP (east) Ravindra Kumar said several teams were on the trail of the accused. The police registered a case of land grab, arson and extortion against them. The cops were identifying those unnamed in the FIR, he added.

In the videos posted on social media, Irfan Solanki purportedly made grave allegations against the Kanpur police. “My house was turned into a garrison in the dead of the night. Only women and children were there at the house. They misbehaved with them. The UP Assembly Speaker should form a panel of MLAs and get the entire case investigated,” stated Solanki.