SP MP Barq moves apex court against amended Waqf law

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, has filed a writ petition in the apex court against the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. So far, leaders from political parties including AIMIM, JD(U), RJD along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and a few others have also taken the legal route to challenge the amended law. Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur- Rehman Barq. (PTI Photo)

“We have always protested against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Now, when the bill has been passed by both the houses, and it has become a law, then we were not left with much options. Hence, we decided to approach the SC. This new law is a direct attack on Muslims and the Indian Constitution...we are hopeful that we will get justice from the honourable court,” said Barq who was in Lucknow to attend a Eid and Holi Milan programme organised at SP office on Wednesday.

The petitions, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenge the law on multiple grounds, alleging that it undermines the fundamental rights of Muslims and erodes age-old waqf traditions.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up on April 15 a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amid rising political temperatures.