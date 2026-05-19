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SP MP Iqra Hasan protests at Saharanpur police station over arrest of party leaders

SP MP Iqra Hasan protests at Saharanpur police station over arrest of party leaders

Updated on: May 19, 2026 08:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Saharanpur , Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana, Iqra Hasan, on Tuesday started a sit-in protest at the Sadar Bazar police station in the Saharanpur district, demanding the release of party leaders arrested on charges of breach of peace.

SP MP Iqra Hasan protests at Saharanpur police station over arrest of party leaders

Several party leaders and workers also gathered at the police station in support of the MP, leading to a heavy police deployment in the area.

Hasan alleged that people approaching police with grievances were not being heard and were instead being "unnecessarily arrested and sent to jail".

According to local police, former state minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mangeram Kashyap, along with four others, was arrested earlier in the day under charges related to breach of peace.

On receiving information about the arrests, Hasan rushed to the Sadar Bazar police station and sat on a dharna, demanding the immediate release of the arrested leaders.

"Either arrest me as well or release our people," the MP said during the protest.

Police officials said a heated argument also took place between Hasan and senior officers, including SP Vyom Bindal and ASP Manoj Yadav.

The MP alleged that no traffic disruption had taken place and claimed her vehicle was parked within the designated white line area. She said she had video footage of the incident.

However, police detained Kashyap and four others under preventive sections relating to breach of peace.

Hasan said she was on her way towards Sarsawa when she received information about the arrests, after which she immediately returned to the Sadar Bazar police station and began the protest along with her supporters.

Late in the evening, the dharna was continuing at the police station premises amid the presence of a large number of Samajwadi Party workers and police personnel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
saharanpur breach of peace samajwadi party
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP MP Iqra Hasan protests at Saharanpur police station over arrest of party leaders
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP MP Iqra Hasan protests at Saharanpur police station over arrest of party leaders
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