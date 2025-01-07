SP will provide legal aid to Sambhal violence victims: Akhilesh

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday blamed the U.P. government for Sambhal violence alleging that those killed on November 24 last year there actually died in police firing. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Violence in Sambhal erupted when an ASI team visited the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid there for a survey, leaving four people dead and several others, including cops, injured.

“The Sambhal administration is doing something which is undemocratic and unconstitutional at the same time. Innocent people are being implicated in false cases. They are being beaten up in jails,” he alleged at a press conference at his party state headquarters in Lucknow.

“After SP people met those lodged in jail, officers were suspended. BJP is a Daraarvadi (divisive) and heartless party. Humanity has no value for it,” Yadav claimed.

Claiming that there are two sides to the UP government, he alleged, “One is injustice towards PDA, and the second is corruption, with both surpassing each other from time to time. To hide the imbalance, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate violence in Sambhal.” ‘PDA’ is an acronym coined by Yadav for ‘picchde, Dalit, alpsankhyak’ (backwards, Dalits and minorities).

“In Kundarki, votes were looted by police and now they are saying if they can win Kundarki, then why not Milkipur. I invite all the media people to cover Milkipur bypolls and see how free and fair elections are held here,” he quipped.

Leader of the Opposition in the UP assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, who led an SP delegation to Sambhal also shared the findings on the occasion.

“Our delegation went to Sambhal to know the ground reality. After meeting all the sides, it was learnt that BJP people started chanting slogans during the survey which provoked local and they started gathering, after which the situation went out of control,” Pandey claimed.

“The state government wants to take political mileage of the incident. Local police used illegal weapons in the violence. These weapons are the ones which are seized from criminals and are kept in the store of a police station,” he alleged.

Yadav said, “We will provide all the legal aid to the victims of the Sambhal violence. Atrocities have crossed all the limits. I would like to remind that Samajwadi Party stands firmly with all the victims. The court in Sambhal gave orders for survey even without listening to the other side.”

“The Samajwadi Party is providing legal aid to those lodged in jail in Sambhal violence, families of those who died during violence and to those who are out of jail and are being harassed by the Sambhal administration,” claimed SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan.

’SP to back AAP in Delhi polls’

The Samajwadi Party has made it clear that it will go with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi assembly elections as they are in a position to defeat the BJP. “Our line is very clear. We are with anyone who can defeat the BJP. In Delhi elections, AAP is in a strong position. Hence, the SP will be supporting it,” said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan. SP insiders claim that Akhilesh Yadav will also go for campaigning in support of AAP in Delhi polls.