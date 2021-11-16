SP workers begin ‘symbolic inauguration’ of Purvanchal Expressway

Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Tuesday began “symbolic inauguration” of the 340km Lucknow-Ghazipur Purvanchal Expressway ahead of its scheduled launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

This comes a day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the “inauguration” by riding bicycles saying the expressway was his previous government’s project. He said the Samajwadi Expressway’s name was changed as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s habit renaming of the SP’s projects and re-inaugurating them.

Yadav on Tuesday tweeted pictures of the “inauguration” and the foundation laying ceremony of the expressway by him as the chief minister in December 2016. He was scheduled to take the expressway for his Ghazipur to Azamgarh Vijay Yatra ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. But the administration denied permission citing security concerns given Modi’s event on the expressway.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway after a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying him will land on a 3.3 km emergency airstrip along the expressway. The inauguration ceremony will also feature an air show by the Indian Air Force jets.

Yadav said BJP was five years behind the SP’s rule. He added fighter jets landed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when the SP ruled the state and now a similar exercise would be undertaken on the Purvanchal Expressway. “They have copied our government’s event. What they are doing, we were done and dusted with it five years ago when our government inaugurated the Agra-Lucknow Expressway... IAF jets [landed]] on the expressway to mark the event.”

He accused the government of compromising with the quality of the Purvanchal Expressway to cut down the project cost and inaugurate it before the assembly polls to claim the credit. He questioned the denial of permission to his Yatra. “What kind of threat they face from me. Azamgarh is nearly 100km from Sultanpur, where Modi is going to inaugurate the Samajwadi government’s project. Yet they denied the permission for my rath yatra.”

The BJP hit out at Yadav for calling the Purvanchal Expressway his government’s project. “The manner in which Akhilesh Yadav is beating the drums of the on-paper only expressway, his next tweet will be that Ram temple has also been built by the SP government...” the BJP said in a tweet.