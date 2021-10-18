Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP workers hold protest against rising prices of cooking gas outside UP Assembly
lucknow news

SP workers hold protest against rising prices of cooking gas outside UP Assembly

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, Samajwadi Party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans.
The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.(Twitter/@samajwadiparty)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:45 PM IST
PTI |

Samajwadi Party workers on Monday staged a protest against rising prices of cooking gas outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building here.

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, Samajwadi Party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans.

The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, party president, Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of his party's protest, and stated “Cylinder worth Rs. 1000 is proving to be costly to the public, it will prove to be costly for the BJP in the 2022 election. End of BJP.”

The Congress, SP and various other opposition parties have been criticising the Central government over the issue of rising prices of fuel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Covid-19: 10 new cases, no death in past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh

Five-day RSS “Abhyas Varg” begins in Ayodhya today

Heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh; more likely, says weatherman
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP