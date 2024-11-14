SP-Congress focus on coordination as UP bypoll campaign picks up pace

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have sharpened focus on coordination as campaigning gains momentum for the by-election to nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats. Senior leader of Congress party Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

The Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidates on all the nine seats and the Congress has asked all its state and local leaders to work in coordination with the SP. Both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have set up coordination committees for the campaign.

“Yes, the SP and Congress leaders are working in coordination. The committees set up by the two parties are keeping in touch for campaigning,” said Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh.

Though the Congress has not fielded its candidates on any of the nine seats, its senior leaders, who went to Wayanad for campaigning, are back.

“Yes, we are back from Wayanad. The Congress has deployed senior leaders for coordination and a committee led by party’s senior leader PL Punia is working in coordination with the Samajwadi Party,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai.

The Congress also organised Samvidhan Sankalp Sabha (conventions to protect the Constitution) in all the constituencies ahead of the bypoll. Senior party leaders have also held meetings in favour of SP candidates in different constituencies. Those who have campaigned include Rai.

“Yes, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai has set up a committee for coordination and campaigned in coordination with the SP in Majhawan (Mirzapur). Congress MP Ujjawal Raman Singh is doing so in Phulpur. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and party MP Tanuj Punia held joint rallies in Ghaziabad. Other leaders are in touch with the SP in the remaining constituencies,” said senior Congress leader and former MP PL Punia.