Special drive to decongest Lucknow roads, highways

Additional director general (ADG) traffic and road safety, Anupam Kulshreshtha has come up with a plan to ensure implementation of additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi’s guidelines on streamlining traffic in the state capital.

“It would be ensured that the state government’s guidelines are strictly implemented,” the ADG said.

Kulshrestha also said that the traffic department is to launch a special drive aimed at easing vehicular movement. As a part of the drive, the department would carry out extensive patrolling on highways including the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.

“It will also be ensured that highways and city roadside crossings are properly illuminated,” the ADG added.

She also said that two big cranes would be arranged to remove vehicles after accidents or such vehicles that block traffic movement.

The drive is in pursuance of the state government’s guidelines that were issued, during a meeting chaired by ACS (home), at the Lok Bhawan on Monday. The ACS had ordered enhanced police patrolling and security arrangements on the highways.

He also asked for a plan to streamline traffic on the highways and to ensure no heavy vehicles remained parked near dhabas (roadside eateries) and warehouses on Kanpur road.