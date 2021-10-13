Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Special poster cover on Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes released
lucknow news

Special poster cover on Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes released

As part of the ongoing postal week, the postal department in the state capital released a special postal cover for world famous Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes on Wednesday
The postal department organised a letter writing competition on the occasion (HT photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

As part of the ongoing postal week, the postal department in the state capital released a special postal cover for world famous Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes on Wednesday.

Chief postmaster general, UP circle, Kaushalendra Kumar Sinha along with the Padma Shri Haji Kalimullah Khan, a horticulturist known for his accomplishments in breeding mangoes and other fruits in Malihabad, unveiled the first cover at a function held at GPO, Lucknow. Other senior officials including postmaster general, Lucknow zone, Vivek Kumar Daksh and many philatelists from the city attended the event.

Malihabadi mangoes, which have received a GI (geographical indicator) tag, were popularised by the varieties developed by Haji Kalimullah Khan who is also famous as “Mango Man”. “The heritage of Malihabadi mangoes has been preserved forever. I want such efforts should be made for our other heritage too,” said Khan while speaking on the occasion. He also emphasised the need of water conservation for a better future.

Kaushalendra Kumar Sinha, chief postmaster general, UP circle, urged all philatelists to visit a postal exhibition organised at GPO, Lucknow. “Philately is the king of hobbies. Stamps are a great source of information. I would congratulate all philatelists for pursuing this wonderful hobby,” Sinha said in his address.

Alisba Siddiqui, an eighth standard girl student of CMS, was felicitated for standing second in the letter writing competition organised by the postal department. The chief postmaster general gave Alisba a certificate and a cheque of 10,000. The theme for the competition was “My experience during Covid-19”.

