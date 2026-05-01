Special session: Women lawmakers hold protests and counter-protests inside, outside Uttar Pradesh assembly

The state legislature’s day-long special session convened to discuss women’s empowerment began on Thursday amid protests and counter-protests by Opposition and ruling BJP MLAs inside and outside the House. BJP’s women legislators holding a protest during a special session on women’s empowerment in the Vidhan Bhavan building in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Opposition MLAs, mostly Samajwadi Party members, came with placards bearing the slogan, “33% Mahila Arakshan Lagu Karo.” They questioned why the women’s reservation bill, passed in Parliament in 2023, has not yet been implemented.

The BJP members, mostly women MLAs, also hold placards with “jab jab chunav ataa hai vipaksh burkhe mein chhip jata hai” (The Opposition hides behind a burq or vein during elections) and “Nari virodhi doob maro, apni kartooton pr sharam karo (Stop anti-women rhetoric, be ashamed of your actions).

Just before the proceedings began, both Opposition and BJP members came face to face in the well of the House and raised slogans against each other. This continued for a few minutes until the speaker arrived and members were asked to be seated. Opposition members raised the slogan “Jai Samvidhan Jai Bhim.”

Outside the House too, women MLAs from the BJP and the Opposition parties held protests before the session began.

The BJP MLAs hit out at the Opposition for defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) bill, which would have led to implementation of Women’s Reservation Law in the Lok Sabha. This followed another demonstration by Samajwadi Party MLAs, who alleged that the BJP was misleading the public in the name of women’s reservation.

The women BJP legislators assembled in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s statue in the assembly complex, holding banners inscribed with the slogan “Insult to Matrushakti (women’s power), India will not tolerate it”. The protesting members entered the main hall carrying the posters.

Minister for women welfare and child development Baby Rani Maurya said all Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, had opposed women’s reservation, a stance for which they would pay a heavy political price.

“On this issue, all of us women stand united,” she said.

BJP MLA Ketki Singh remarked that their protest represents the collective outrage of millions of women across the state.

Singh asserted that the opposition had betrayed women by creating hurdles to women’s reservation. She said the current demonstration is merely the beginning, and very soon, women from every street, intersection and household will join the protest movement.

Minister of state Vijaylakshmi Gautam said, “We strongly condemn the despicable act committed by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in an attempt to hold back ‘half the population’ (women).”

“Had the BJP really been worried about women, the notification would not have come two-and-a half years after the bill was passed in 2023,” said SP MLA Ragini Sonkar.

Pinki Singh, SP MLA, said, “Had this bill been implemented in 2023, parliament would have had 180 women MPs and not 75, today.”